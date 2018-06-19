NEET 2018: Counselling process in Odisha to begin tomorrow, check details here

NEET 2018: The students of Odisha can apply online for the counselling process that will be conducted from June 20 to 25. (Representational image) NEET 2018: The students of Odisha can apply online for the counselling process that will be conducted from June 20 to 25. (Representational image)

NEET 2018: The counselling process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination will begin tomorrow in Odisha. All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the states have to apply for the online counselling process at the respective official websites. The students of Odisha can apply online, dmetodisha.gov.in for the counselling process that will be conducted from June 20 to 25.

Odisha OJEE 2018: Tentative schedule of Counselling

Starting date of Online counselling: June 20, 2018

List of registered candidates to be published: June 26, 2018

Document verification: June 26 to June 29, 2018

Medical round for Physically challenged: June 26 and June 27, 2018

Release of Merit List: June 30, 2018

The classes in medical colleges will be commenced from August 1, 2018.

Who all can appear for NEET UG counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd