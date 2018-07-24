Rahul Gandhi writes to CBSE over NEET data leak, demands inquiry

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was shocked by the wide-scale theft of personal data of the students (File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was shocked by the wide-scale theft of personal data of the students (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has demanded an inquiry into the alleged massive breach of personal data of candidates who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) this year. According to reports in media, details of the candidates, including their phone numbers, e-mail IDs and addresses, were put up online for a price of Rs 2 lakh.

In a letter to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, Gandhi has also insisted on putting “in place effective safeguards to prevent safeguards to prevent future breaches”. He has also said that the alleged data theft of over two lakh students raises a question on the ability of CBSE to conduct the examination. “I am shocked by this wide-scale theft of personal data that has compromised the privacy of candidates across the country. This highlights the serious lack of safeguards to prevent the data breach and calls into question the ability of the CBSE to ensure the sanctity of the examination process,” Gandhi wrote.

Congress President @RahulGandhi writes to the Chairperson CBSE to order an enquiry into the data breach and to put in place effective safeguards to prevent safeguards to prevent future breaches. pic.twitter.com/R7WWbsHb7D — Congress (@INCIndia) July 24, 2018

As per media reports, a website neetdata.com came up offering phone numbers, email IDs and addresses of students who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) this year. The domain, however, was suspended when the reports were out.

NEET is administered by CBSE as the entrance exam for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exams at 2,225 centres this year. The CBSE conducted the exams in 136 cities this year as against the 107 previously.

