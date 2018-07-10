NEET 2018: Award 196 marks to Tamil candidates, Madras High Court to CBSE

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The Madras High Court today ordered the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) to award 196 marks to Tamil Nadu candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018.

Hearing a petition over compensatory marks, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed CBSE to revise NEET rank list in two weeks.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Rangarajan. He complained that 49 questions have errors in the NEET 2018 paper.

Earlier, a bench comprising Justices CT Selvam and AM Basheer Ahamed, criticised the CBSE and the government saying that the mistakes in the question paper were not mere ambiguity. The CBSE has suspended the medical counselling sessions until the new rank list is released.

NEET 2018 results were published in June first week and the counselling process has already started.

