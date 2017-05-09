NEET 2017: Gujarati question paper tougher than English, says examinees

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo

The CBSE had conducted the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) on Sunday and the students who took the entrance test in Gujarati language claimed the question papers in vernacular was different and much more difficult than those in English.

“All 180 questions in Gujarati and English language question papers were different. Questions asked in Gujarati language question papers were of a much higher difficulty level, so the common merit list makes no sense,” claimed Rohit Rawal, who runs a coaching centre to guide the students for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

“Any expert will tell you that the question papers in the two languages were entirely different and that the papers in Gujarati language were much tougher. The Gujarati medium students are bound to get much less marks compared to English language students,” Rawal further claimed.

However, some experts believe the Gujarati language paper was simpler. “NEET 2017 question paper was different in some regions, especially the codes, which had questions in Gujarati and Bengali language. Gujarati language question paper can be deemed relatively easier if we compare it with paper codes which had questions in English and Hindi languages,” said Aakash Chaudhry, Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.

“Difficulty level in the Gujarati language paper was much higher compared to those in English. The Physics paper was specially tough. If this is a common entrance test, the standard of papers should be common, how else can they prepare a common merit list?” asked Khushbu Thaker, an aspirant.

NEET 2017 was conducted in in 10 languages at 1921 exam centres. A total of 11, 38,890 students registered for this examination including 1522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs & 613 foreigners.

Around 90,000 students took NEET in Gujarat, out of which nearly 75,000 belong to the Gujarati medium.

Moreover, West Bengal Education Minister on Monday said the NEET question papers in English and Hindi were easier compared to those in Bengali. He said that CBSE has done this to “prevent students from West Bengal achieve a better all-India rank.”

Several other medical aspirants too had a similar compliant.

The CBSE “dress code” for the NEET too landed several students in trouble. In some schools, the examination coordinators used scissors to trim the sleeves of the candidates’ clothes as only sleeve-less dress was allowed inside the examination hall.

Protesting this, the members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) today burnt the effigy of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar outside the Surat-based J H Ambani School where several candidates had to face the piquant situation of having their shirts’ sleeves trimmed to take the examination.

