NEET 2017: CBSE clears J&K, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana students’ confusion

The authorities will announce the registration for counselling based on NEET result. The authorities will announce the registration for counselling based on NEET result.

Several students from Jammu and Kashmir have recently asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow them to modify their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2017 application forms as they have mistakenly signed the “self-declaration”.

As Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have opted out of the 15 per cent all India seats quota in medical and dental colleges, students who have studied in the state are not eligible for admission against these seats. Therefore, they are required to fill the “self-declaration”.

The candidates originally from these states are eligible for 100 per cent seats of their states. These candidates are not required to fill this option.

Read | NEET 2017: Things to remember while filling the application

Those have wrongly submitted the “undertaking”, their candidature for 100 per cent seats of their state will not be affected. These candidates would have to register for counselling in their state whenever the registration begins by the state counselling authority.

The authorities will announce the registration for counselling based on NEET result.

Documents needed during filling NEET 2017 forms

The candidates must retain the following documents with them as reference for future correspondence.

a) At least three printouts of the confirmation page of the online application.

b) Proof of fee paid.

c) At least five copies of identical passport size photograph that was scanned and uploaded on the online application.

d) At least two similar post card size photos (same as scanned and uploaded on the online application).

e) Copy of the system generated Self Declaration in respect of candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and J&K who have opted for seats under 15% All India Quota.

Read | NEET: Allahabad High Court seeks response over age limit criteria from Centre, MCI, CBSE

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd