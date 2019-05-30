10% EWS quota not to applicable for PG medical courses in Maharashtra: SC

Toggle Menu
The apex court denied the implication of EWS quota citing that admission process for PG medical courses in Maharashtra started before 10% EWS quota came into force

The apex court in its verdict mentioned, “10% EWS quota cannot be granted at the cost of others unless additional seats are created by MCI.”

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused the petition regarding the implementation of 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations for admissions into Postgraduate (PG) medical courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20. The apex court denied the implication of EWS quota citing that the admission process for PG medical courses in Maharashtra started before 10% EWS quota came into force, as reported by news agencies.

Earlier, Governor Vidyasagar Rao approved 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in admissions for postgraduate medical courses. In top colleges, medical streams such as orthopaedics, psychiatry and gynaecology now have less than a dozen seats for open category applicants.

Top colleges such as Seth GS Medical College (KEM) have only 31 of 126 postgraduate seats left for open category students. A stream like gynaecology now has two available seats for open category in JJ Hospital — KEM has three and Sion hospital, two.

Around 2,000 open category aspirants have been protesting against the state government’s decision to implement 16 per cent reservation for social and educationally backward castes (SEBC) and 10 per cent for economically weaker sections (EWS). They said it did not add more seats before implementing reservation, jeopardising hundreds of careers. “We will approach the SC against the state’s decision,” said MBBS graduate Shraddha Subramanian.

