10% EWS quota not to applicable for PG medical courses in Maharashtra: SC

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused the petition regarding the implementation of 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations for admissions into Postgraduate (PG) medical courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20. The apex court denied the implication of EWS quota citing that the admission process for PG medical courses in Maharashtra started before 10% EWS quota came into force, as reported by news agencies.

Supreme Court says, “At this stage the State can act under the enabling provisions and introduce reservation but unless additional seats are created by Medical Council of India (MCI), the existing seats cannot be subjected to the EWS reservation amendment.” https://t.co/OJrJKef2kE — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

The top court in its verdict mentioned, “10% EWS quota cannot be granted at the cost of others unless additional seats are created by MCI.”

Supreme Court stays Maharashtra Government’s order on 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in PG medical admissions this year in the state. pic.twitter.com/hMjeDgLyoF — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Earlier, Governor Vidyasagar Rao approved 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in admissions for postgraduate medical courses. In top colleges, medical streams such as orthopaedics, psychiatry and gynaecology now have less than a dozen seats for open category applicants.

Advertising

Top colleges such as Seth GS Medical College (KEM) have only 31 of 126 postgraduate seats left for open category students. A stream like gynaecology now has two available seats for open category in JJ Hospital — KEM has three and Sion hospital, two.

Around 2,000 open category aspirants have been protesting against the state government’s decision to implement 16 per cent reservation for social and educationally backward castes (SEBC) and 10 per cent for economically weaker sections (EWS). They said it did not add more seats before implementing reservation, jeopardising hundreds of careers. “We will approach the SC against the state’s decision,” said MBBS graduate Shraddha Subramanian.

– With inputs from ENS