Need to reorient educational syllabus: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File Photo Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File Photo

Educational institutions need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies to make students meet industry requirements, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday. Institutions must lay greater emphasis on skill development and establish industry linkages to give students first hand experience of working in an enterprise and cultivate spirit of entrepreneurship, he said.

The Vice President was addressing students at the 21st convocation of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College here. “There is an urgent need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies in our institutions to train students on par with industry requirements,” he said.

Tailor-made and need based programmes must be initiated for specific groups in language and communication skills, life and positive thinking skills besides personality development and management skills, he said.

Every college must pay greater attention to skill development and students coming out of educational institutions must acquire employable or entrepreneurial skills to face the competitive world in this 21st century, he said.

He pointed out that as the country marches ahead to become a USD 5 trillion economy, entrepreneurial youths would have a major role to play in achieving that goal.

“Eradicating poverty, ensuring inclusive growth, making agriculture more reliable, bridging the urban-rural divide, making effective use of programmes like Make in India, Digital India will help in building a prosperous new India,” he added.

Later, delivering his address at the 173rd Thyagaraja Aradhana Festival in Thanjavur, Naidu said ancient culture needs to be protected as it was India’s identity. “Our culture and values are our identity. It is what makes us unique. It is what has earned us the respect of the whole world.

We must protect this ancient culture and the immortal, humanitarian values that are our legacy,” he said. He said the most effective way to take the treasures of India’s culture is to take it to future generations. “They (future generations) must know of stalwarts like Saint Thyagaraja and be proud of their glorious cultural inheritance”, he said.

Naidu stressed the need for schools and educational institutions to sensitize children to diverse elements of India’s culture. “Our future generations must never forget their roots.But they also must not be confined by it”, he said.

Earlier in the day, Naidu took a brief break from his schedule, got down from his vehicle on a bridge to witness the Cauvery river in full flow beneath it. “Got down on my way from Tiruchirappalli to Srirangam to see the beautiful and majestic #Cauvery river.

Happy to see Cauvery in full flow. #Rivers are the lifeline of human civilisation and everyone must strive to protect and rejuvenate them”, Naidu’s office tweeted and shared images of Naidu.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App