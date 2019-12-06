Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

There is a huge spike in the demand of AI-related courses in universities and skilled employees (Representational image) There is a huge spike in the demand of AI-related courses in universities and skilled employees (Representational image)

There is a need for degree courses and professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the changing technology landscape, according to industry and academic experts.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already introduced AI as an optional subject in schools, no full-fledged degree courses are available in the area in the country besides few short term courses.

“According to our recent survey, 60 per cent Indians believe that the world is shifting to a model where people participate in education over a lifetime which makes it age agnostic. More and more seasoned professionals, young learners and midlevel employees now realise the need for upskilling and formal training in AI and other areas. Given this backdrop, we will definitely see a demand for not only short term or vocational education, but also for AI-specific full-time courses,” said Varun Dhamija, Vice President, Pearson Professional Programs (PPP).

According to Samit Deb, Chief People Officer, Birlasoft, “There is a huge spike in the demand of AI-related courses in universities and skilled employees and this gap can only be filled by co-creation of an ecosystem where industry stalwarts and academicians come together by giving more industrial training and internships and by adding new AI-related courses, respectively”

The UAE had last month inaugurated an artificial intelligence university, claimed to be the first in the world, in Abu Dhabi. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is offering courses for graduate students. It is also accepting applications for its first masters and PhD programmes with classes scheduled to begin on September 20 next year.

“There are huge differences between degree courses solely focused on AI and standalone AI courses by universities, colleges, coaching schools, and other private entities,” Anil K Jain, Michigan University professor and Board of Trustees at MBZUAI told PTI.

According to Srikanth NR, Managing Director, Human Resources, Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in India, “every industry – from banking to automotive to retail – is being disrupted by Artificial Intelligence. AI is changing the way we work and transforming how we do business. We believe that continuous learning is the only learning method that can help organisations cope with the rapid changes”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App