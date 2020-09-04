Nearly 85 per cent students attend GU’s offline exams

Of the total 80,000 students who registered for examinations for various courses, 68,000 opted for offline examinations, while the remaining opted for online examinations. (File)

The first offline exam of the Gujarat University after the Covid-19 lockdown recorded an attendance of nearly 85 per cent. The exam was held at 115 centres across 30 districts in two shifts.

Out of 21,000 total postgraduate and law students who registered for examinations in the morning and afternoon shifts on Thursday, nearly 17,850 students were present, said Gujarat University examination controller Kalpen Vohra.

“Around 21,000 students are to take exams in the first phase and around 47,000 in the second phase of offline exams. Only 12,000 have opted for online exams, most of them from outside the state or country,” said GU registrar PM Patel.

The first phase of exams are scheduled from September 3 to 10 and the second phase from September 12 to 19. Centres were set up across districts so that students could attend the examinations closer to their residence.

MA fourth semester, second, fourth and sixth semester of LLB, first and third semester of LLM, second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth semesters of five year integrated law, fourth semester of MEd and MCom exams are being held under first phase that began on Thursday.

The registrar revealed that as per initial information from centres, students who have opted for online exams, too, sat for offline exams on Thursday. If a student sits for both, then performance of only offline exams will be considered.

“The schedule for online exams will be declared later. Result preparation of offline exams will take time unlike the online exam, which will be 100 per cent objective with multiple choice questions… we plan to declare a combined result for both,” he added.

The university claimed to have maintained all Covid guidelines, including social distancing and theermal screening. The centres were sanitised between two shifts.

However, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation submitted a complaint to Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya stating that students at many centres have reported lack of social distancing and sanitisation of examination centres, and demanded action.

