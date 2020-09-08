Nearly 50% university teachers still not comfortable with online teaching: Survey

Classes have been shifted online due to pandemic since mid-March (Express Photo)

Almost six months since the classes have moved online, nearly 50 per cent of university teachers are still not comfortable with online teaching, according to ‘the use of technology in teaching and learning in Indian higher education institutes’ survey conducted by ed-tech firm Schoolguru Eduserve – A TeamLease Company.

The survey, which was conducted with over 1200 teachers’ pan India finds that a majority of (89.92 per cent) teachers never used technology in teaching before COVID-19. Only 4.2 per cent teachers have been provided with training in online teaching tools and techniques while 17.48 per cent claim that their institute is planning on having such training. A vast majority of 82.52 per cent teachers did not receive any institutional training.

While more than 92 per cent believe that online teaching is different from physical classroom teaching, they have never created or have had an exposure towards creating courseware for online teaching. Only 3 per cent of the respondents have had the experience of preparing online teaching content, as per the survey.

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, Schoolguru Eduserve, said, “The primary reason for the distress that teachers are facing is the skill gap. In fact, 82 per cent of teachers have noted that colleges have not offered any training to them on online teaching tools and techniques. Better preparedness is the need of the hour in the current situation. Institutes should conduct continuous skilling and up-skilling programs to assist the educators to effectively use digital tools for teaching, preparing course material, facilitating peer to peer engagement, conducting assessments, and providing feedback. A robust education continuity plan should combine the adoption of advanced technology and location-agnostic learning systems and continuous and constant knowledge up-gradation of the educators.”

Meanwhile, in an online conclave held today, President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that India aims to develop a new curriculum for teacher training by 2021. He said that states can start multidisciplinary, integrated teachers’ education programmes and by 2030 only high-quality education will remain in this sector.

