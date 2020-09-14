Nearly 17 lakh teachers received training under Nishtha programme: Pokhriyal

"A total of 23,137 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons (SRPs) and 16,99,931 School Heads and Teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20," Pokhriyal informed Lok Sabha. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Nearly 17 lakh (16,99,931) teachers received training under government’s Nishtha programme which was launched in 2019. “A total of 23,137 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons (SRPs) and 16,99,931 school heads and teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20,” as shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply in Lok Sabha on September 14. The programme was started on August 21 with an aim to build the capacities of around 42 lakh teachers and heads of schools across the country.

The ministry has also created a virtual platform for Nishtha programme — Nishtha online considering the COVID-19 pandemic situations.

Apart from the ministry, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also organising Prospective Resource Persons training programmes, and till now 1500 key resource persons were empanelled, the education minister informed.

The government has also taken various steps to impart education during the CBSE Podcast- ShikshaVani. The CBSE has reduced the syllabi of major subjects for the commencing academic session. The online courses and classes are being conducted through various e-learning platforms, PM eVIDYA, Diksha, TV channels, CBSE Podcast- ShikshaVani, radio, community radio.

Under the Fit India Movement, various other programmes have also been undertaken, including Fit India Plog Run, Fit India Cyclothon, Fit India Active Day series, Fit India Champions talks, Fit India Yoga Day and Fit India Freedom Run, which saw the participation of school children in large numbers.

