Nearly 16,000 students appear for NEET 2019 in Chandigarh

Nearly 16,000 students appeared for NEET (MBBS)-2019 entrance examination in city on Sunday. There are 66,771 seats in MBBS and 27,148 seats in BDS across the country that are to be filled with students appearing in this examination. The result, score and the ‘all-India rank’ for the exam will be announced by CBSE on June 5.

NEET-2019 that was conducted Sunday morning, consisted of 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Biology that consists of Zoology and Botany subjects in a single exam. The exam pattern was conventional and similar to previous year papers that consisted of 180 questions, each worth 4 marks, along with negative marking.

Stringent security measures were imposed and followed at all examination centres in the city. Analysing the exam, Chandigarh-based Physics expert, Kunal Singh, said, “Comparatively, NEET-2019 was easier than last year’s paper as there were many questions in this year’s exam that were direct, did not involve any calculation and were repeated from various exams. National Testing Agency tried to keep the exam question paper balanced by emphasising on basic questions that can be found in any text book.

Nearly 10 per cent of the questions needed considerable time to read and compute the correct option with impeccable accuracy. Although 21 out of 45 Physics questions were related to Grade 12 Physics, 24 questions were on level with CBSE Grade 11 Physics.