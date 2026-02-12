More than 1,800 industry experts join academia as Professors of Practice in 349 universities

He clarified that the PoP role is temporary and honorary, allowing experts in leadership positions to contribute to nation-building by sharing their knowledge and experience. (Image: AI Generated)

More than 1,800 industry leaders have stepped into classrooms across India as part of a sweeping education reform. The Ministry of Education announced that 1,841 professionals have been appointed as Professors of Practice (PoP) in 349 universities and colleges nationwide, a move designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that the initiative is aimed at strengthening skill-based learning and fostering industry-academia collaboration. He clarified that the PoP role is temporary and honorary, allowing experts in leadership positions to contribute to nation-building by sharing their knowledge and experience.