More than 1,800 industry experts join academia as Professors of Practice in 349 universities

The Ministry of Education announced that 1,841 professionals have been appointed as Professors of Practice (PoP) in 349 universities and colleges nationwide, a move designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Feb 12, 2026 11:37 AM IST
More than 1,800 industry leaders have stepped into classrooms across India as part of a sweeping education reform. The Ministry of Education announced that 1,841 professionals have been appointed as Professors of Practice (PoP) in 349 universities and colleges nationwide, a move designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that the initiative is aimed at strengthening skill-based learning and fostering industry-academia collaboration. He clarified that the PoP role is temporary and honorary, allowing experts in leadership positions to contribute to nation-building by sharing their knowledge and experience.

Private universities have taken the lead with 715 appointments, followed by deemed universities (699), state universities (212), and central universities (15). Colleges added another 200 to the tally. Tamil Nadu emerged as the frontrunner with 395 PoP, while Maharashtra (193), Gujarat (179), Karnataka (170), and Uttar Pradesh (157) also reported significant numbers. Smaller states and Union Territories have adopted the model in modest proportions.

What is Professor of Practice?

Professor of Practice is a faculty position which can be filled by industry and professional experts even without formal academic qualifications. The tenure of a Professor of Practice is capped at three years, extendable by one year in exceptional cases, but not exceeding four years in total. Up to 10 per cent of the sanctioned posts in a higher education institution can be Professors of Practice.

The eligible candidates must be “distinguished experts who have made remarkable contributions in their professions” in areas ranging from science and technology to social sciences to media and armed forces, among others, with at least 15 years of service or experience. Currently, a PhD is required for recruitment as a regular professor or associate professor.

Three new categories have been created: Professor of Practice funded by industries, Professor of Practice funded by higher education institutions from their own resources, and Professor of Practice on an honorary basis.

 

