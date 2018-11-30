NDA cadets conferred with JNU degrees

Over 260 cadets, including some from foreign countries, were conferred degrees, out of which 253 cadets were conferred with the degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the convocation ceremony of 135th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune.

Out of the 253 cadets — 48 students got degrees in science stream, 146 in computer science and 59 cadets in arts stream. Eight cadets from foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, stated the official release.

Academy cadet captain Jaipreet Singh won the ‘chief of army staff’ trophy for standing first in science stream.

CQMS Risabh Gupta got the ‘chief of naval staff’ trophy for standing first in BSc (computer science). SCC US Ganesh bagged the ‘chief of air staff’ trophy presented for standing first in social science stream.

Air Marshal IP Vipin, commandant, NDA, addressed the ceremony after which the academic report of autumn term – 2018 was presented by the academy principal.

The chief guest at the convocation ceremony was Prof Furqan Qamar, Secretary General, the Association of Indian

universities, said an official release.

Qamar, in his address, congratulated the cadets of the passing out courses for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work. He emphasised about the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India and also motivated the future military leaders to carry forward the professionalism, ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.