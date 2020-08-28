NDA ally asks govt to cancel or put off exams

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held over six days – from September 1 to September 6. NEET, meant for undergraduate medical programmes, is scheduled for September 13. (File)

Accusing the Centre of ignoring the views of students and parents, NDA ally PMK has issued a strong statement against the decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) amid the pandemic.

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held over six days – from September 1 to September 6. NEET, meant for undergraduate medical programmes, is scheduled for September 13.

Terming the Centre’s move “disappointing”, the statement by the S Ramadoss-led PMK said the decision to conduct the exams had been taken without considering concerns about safety of about 26 lakh students who have registered for them. “At a time when the country is witnessing a steady spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, students and parents have been making multiple representations to either cancel or postpone these scheduled exams,” said the statement, adding that the government’s “stubborn approach was against the interest of students’ safety”.

The statement said the government’s decision may lead to a spread of the disease and demanded immediate cancellation or postponement of the exams.

