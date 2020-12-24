NCWEB releases 8th cut-off list, 3rd special cut-off for DU soon

DU admissions at du.ac.in. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

DU admissions 2020: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) released the eighth cut-off list for admission to weekend colleges for non-regular admissions. Candidates who scored same or more marks than as depicted in the list can apply at the official website du.ac.in from December 26 onwards.

Meanwhile, the application process for the third special cut-off for regular college admissions at DU will begin from December 28 at 10 am and will continue till December 29 at 5 pm. The colleges will approve the applications by December 30 and the last date to pay fee against the admission is 11:59 pm on December 31.

Here are marks required for admissions as per the NCWEB 8th cut-off list –

BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 48%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 57%

College of Vocational Studies – 50%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 53%

JDM College – 62%

Kalindi College – 57%

Lakshmibai College – 66%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 66%

Rajdhani College – 52%

Satyawati College – 55%

SPM College – 60%

BA Economics + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 47%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 49%

College of Vocational Studies – 50%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 60%

Kalindi College – 62%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 66%

Ramanujan College – 56%

Satyawati College – 56%

BA History + Political Science

Bhagini Nivedita College – 58%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 72%

Rajdhani Collge – 56%

Satyawati College (evening) – 60%

