NCWEB releases 7th cut-off, check now

NCWEB 7th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the seventh cut-off for admission to the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) at its official website, du.ac.in. Admissions across colleges under the varsity are available for the reserved category candidates, while few colleges have seats for the unreserved category.

Those who meet the cut-off have to report at the teaching centres on Monday, August 26, 2019.

“The sixth cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme), B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2019-20 will be notified/ dispalyed on the notice board of NCWEB and all its teaching centres on Monday, August 26, 2019,” mentioned the official release.

“Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Sixth admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different centres of the board are given in the enclosed chart. For details, the candidates are advised to contact the non-collegiate women’s education board on Monday, August 26, 2019,” read the official notification.

Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee in order to book their seat. The reporting time is from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Under NCWEB, classes are conducted only on weekends. The facility is available to female candidates only.