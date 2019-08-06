NCWEB 5th cut-off: DU admissions for those who scored 70% or less marks

NCWEB 5th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the fifth cut-off list for admission to the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) at its official website, du.ac.in. Admissions across colleges under the varsity are available for those who have scored lesser marks under the NCWEB which is a weekends-only classes for female candidates.

Those who meet the cut-off have to report at the teaching centres on August 6 (Tuesday) to August 8 with their documents. Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee in order to book their seat. The reporting time is from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

BCom cut-off

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 61%

Aryabhatta College – 68%

College of Vocational Studies – 70.5%

Kalindi College – 70%

Lakshmi Bai College – 72%

Maitreya College – 72%

Moti Lal Nehru College – 72%

Mata Sundri College – 71%

Ramanujan College – 69%

Satyawati College – 70%

SPM College – 72%

BA Economics + Political Science

Bhagini Nivedita College – 63%

Sri Arvindo College – 65%

For ST category candidates seats available at 40 per cent in all colleges except Hans Raj College and Miranda House where the cut-off is 45 per cent for the said course. For RWS students, the cut-off ranges from 60-75 per cent with most colleges giving seats at 60 per cent in the course.

Hans Raj College

BA Economics + Political Science –

OBC – 71%

ST – 45%

PwD – 60%

EWS – 75%

BA History + Political Science

OBC – 71%

ST – 45%

PwD – 60%

EWS – 75%

Miranda House

BA History + Political Science

OBC – 74%

ST – 45%

PD – 60%

EWS – 75%

BA Economics + Political Science –

OBC – 74%

ST – 45%

PwD – 60%

EWS – 75%

Meanwhile, the 7th cut-off for admissions at regular colleges has also been released by the varsity. Under the DU 7th cut-off, several seats are available in top colleges. Those who make it to the cut-off will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee. The window will be open till August 8.