Toggle Menu
NCWEB 5th cut-off: DU admissions for those who scored 70% or less markshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ncweb-5th-cut-off-du-admissions-for-those-who-scored-70-or-less-marks-du-ac-in-5881514/

NCWEB 5th cut-off: DU admissions for those who scored 70% or less marks

NCWEB 5th cut-off: Seats available at Hans Raj College, Miranda House and other colleges as well. The process of admission to close on August 8.

DU cutoff, NCWEB 5th cutoff, delhi university admissions 2019, 70% marks DU college seats, du.ac.in, university of delhi news, education news
NCWEB 5th cut-off at du.ac.in (Express Photo by: Praveen Khanna)

NCWEB 5th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the fifth cut-off list for admission to the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) at its official website, du.ac.in. Admissions across colleges under the varsity are available for those who have scored lesser marks under the NCWEB which is a weekends-only classes for female candidates.

Those who meet the cut-off have to report at the teaching centres on August 6 (Tuesday) to August 8 with their documents. Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee in order to book their seat. The reporting time is from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Read| EWS quota worsens JNU hostel crises: 10 students in one dorm without cooler, cupboards

BCom cut-off

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 61%
Aryabhatta College – 68%
College of Vocational Studies – 70.5%
Kalindi College – 70%
Lakshmi Bai College – 72%
Maitreya College – 72%
Moti Lal Nehru College – 72%
Mata Sundri College – 71%
Ramanujan College – 69%
Satyawati College – 70%
SPM College – 72%

Advertising

BA Economics + Political Science

Bhagini Nivedita College – 63%
Sri Arvindo College – 65%

For ST category candidates seats available at 40 per cent in all colleges except Hans Raj College and Miranda House where the cut-off is 45 per cent for the said course. For RWS students, the cut-off ranges from 60-75 per cent with most colleges giving seats at 60 per cent in the course.

Read| Kashmiri students not to leave Aligarh Muslim University campus: official

Hans Raj College

BA Economics + Political Science –

OBC – 71%
ST – 45%
PwD – 60%
EWS – 75%

BA History + Political Science

OBC – 71%
ST – 45%
PwD – 60%
EWS – 75%

In video| DU to get Institute of Eminence tag: What does it mean?

 

Miranda House

BA History + Political Science

OBC – 74%
ST – 45%
PD – 60%
EWS – 75%

BA Economics + Political Science –

OBC – 74%
ST – 45%
PwD – 60%
EWS – 75%

Meanwhile, the 7th cut-off for admissions at regular colleges has also been released by the varsity. Under the DU 7th cut-off, several seats are available in top colleges. Those who make it to the cut-off will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee. The window will be open till August 8.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019: How to check marks online
2 Gujarat: Ambedkar slogan in Class 5 textbook to be corrected
3 Oral History Project sees fresh push from Delhi govt: 100 interviews in two years