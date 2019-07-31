NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 released: Seats available in top colleges, courses under 80%

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off for admission to the non-collegiate women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Those who meet the cut-off will have to get their certificates verified and pay a fee to book a seat. The process will begin from August 1.

Candidates can check their cut-off online at du.ac.in. The NCWEB 4th cut-off will also be displayed at respective study centres. Meanwhile, the sixth cut-off for the regular courses has also been released today – July 31.

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 for BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%

Aryabhatta College – 69%

College of Vocational Studies – 71%

BR Ambedkar College – 68%

Kalindi College – 70%

Lakshmi Bai College – 72%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%

Maitreyi College – 73%

Mata Sundri College 73%

Moti Lal Nehru College – 69%

PGDAV College – 72%

Rajdhani College – 70%

Ramanujan College – 70%

Satyawati College – 73%

SPM College – 74%

Sri Aurbindo College – 68%

Miranda House – 83%

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 for BA Economics + Political Sciene

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 65%

Aryabhatta College – 69%

College of Vocational Studies – 69%

BR Ambedkar College – 74%

Mata Sundri College – 75%

Motilal Nehru College – 68%

Ramanuja College – 65%

Satyawati College – 71%

Sri Aurbindo College – 68%

NCWEB 4th cut-off for BA History + Political Science

Aditi Vishwavidyalaya – 60%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 64%

Aryabhatta College – 69%

College of Vocational Science – 68%

Motilal Nehru College – 71%

Ramanuja College – 70%

Satyawati College – 72%

Sri Aurbindo College – 66%

Under NCWEB classes are conducted only on weekends. The facility is available to female candidates only.