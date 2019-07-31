Toggle Menu
NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 released: Seats available in top colleges, courses under 80%

From Miranda house to Motilal Nehru college, seats available in top colleges under 4th cut-off as the eligibility criteria dips below 80 for many courses. The admission process to be held on August 1.

NCWEB 4th cut-off list 2109: Check at du.ac.in. (Express Photo By: Praveen Khanna)

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off for admission to the non-collegiate women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Those who meet the cut-off will have to get their certificates verified and pay a fee to book a seat. The process will begin from August 1.

Candidates can check their cut-off online at du.ac.in. The NCWEB 4th cut-off will also be displayed at respective study centres. Meanwhile, the sixth cut-off for the regular courses has also been released today – July 31.

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 for BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%
Aryabhatta College – 69%
College of Vocational Studies – 71%
BR Ambedkar College – 68%
Kalindi College – 70%
Lakshmi Bai College – 72%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%
Maitreyi College – 73%
Mata Sundri College 73%
Moti Lal Nehru College – 69%
PGDAV College – 72%
Rajdhani College – 70%
Ramanujan College – 70%
Satyawati College – 73%
SPM College – 74%
Sri Aurbindo College – 68%
Miranda House – 83%

NCWEB 4th cut-off 2019 for BA Economics + Political Sciene

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 65%
Aryabhatta College – 69%
College of Vocational Studies – 69%
BR Ambedkar College – 74%
Mata Sundri College – 75%
Motilal Nehru College – 68%
Ramanuja College – 65%
Satyawati College – 71%
Sri Aurbindo College – 68%

NCWEB 4th cut-off for BA History + Political Science

Aditi Vishwavidyalaya – 60%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 64%
Aryabhatta College – 69%
College of Vocational Science – 68%
Motilal Nehru College – 71%
Ramanuja College – 70%
Satyawati College – 72%
Sri Aurbindo College – 66%

Under NCWEB classes are conducted only on weekends. The facility is available to female candidates only.

