NCW, IIM Kozhikode announces online entrepreneurship training programme for women

August 9, 2022 5:39:50 pm
The National Commission of Women (NCW), in association with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) is offering an online short-term professional training programme in entrepreneurship for women. Interested women can apply online at – innovateindia.mygov.in/entrepreneurship-program-for-women/
Interested women should either hold a graduate degree or experience in running their own business. The last date to apply is August 16.
According to a release, women candidates can choose between ‘Foundation Program in Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Advanced Program in Entrepreneurship’. The former is designed for women seeking to enter entrepreneurship while the advanced is for those who wish to enhance their skills.
The four-month-long programme will be offered in both English and Malayalam language and comprises subject sessions for 40 hours and 20 hours of mentoring and discussion.
“Our goal is to help women develop the skills and perspectives needed to start and run sustainable businesses and contribute to society,” the release reads.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
