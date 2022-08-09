scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

NCW, IIM Kozhikode announces online entrepreneurship training programme for women

Interested women should either hold a graduate degree or experience in running their own business. The last date to apply is August 16.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 9, 2022 5:39:50 pm
Enterpreneurship programmeThe last date to apply is August 16. (Representative image)

The National Commission of Women (NCW), in association with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) is offering an online short-term professional training programme in entrepreneurship for women. Interested women can apply online at – innovateindia.mygov.in/entrepreneurship-program-for-women/ 

Interested women should either hold a graduate degree or experience in running their own business. The last date to apply is August 16.

Read |IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme for working professionals

According to a release, women candidates can choose between ‘Foundation Program in Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Advanced Program in Entrepreneurship’. The former is designed for women seeking to enter entrepreneurship while the advanced is for those who wish to enhance their skills.

The four-month-long programme will be offered in both English and Malayalam language and comprises subject sessions for 40 hours and 20 hours of mentoring and discussion.

“Our goal is to help women develop the skills and perspectives needed to start and run sustainable businesses and contribute to society,” the release reads. 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:39:50 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement