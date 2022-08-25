NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: Score for 1st, 2nd year released; here’s how to check

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the results for the first and second-year students of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). Students who appeared for the exam can now check their result and download the score card from the official website — ncvtmis.gov.in.

Candidates would require their roll number, semester and exam system to login and check their score for first and second year exams.

NCVT MIS ITI first, second year Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the MIS ITI Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Key in your roll number, semester and exam system to login.

Step 4: The MIS ITI result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

To successfully clear the NCVT MIS ITI exams, candidates should have scored at least score 40 per cent marks. Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the result card to ensure there is no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

Advertisement

The National Council for Vocational Training is an advisory body that was set up by the Government of India in 1956. It was earlier known as the National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT.