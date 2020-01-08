NCVT ITI result declared: Steps to check marks sheet online

NCVT result: Check at ncvtmis.gov.in. (Representational image) NCVT result: Check at ncvtmis.gov.in. (Representational image)

NCVT ITI result: The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the result for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for the exams held in August-September. Those who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website ncvtmis.gov.in.

The result for several semesters has been declared and hence heavy load is expected on the website. Many have complained that the website is not working properly. Candidates are advised to remain patient.

NCVT ITI result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ncvtmisgov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’

Step 3: You will be re-directed to the NCVT MIS portal

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the ‘trainee profile’ under ‘trainee’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

About NCVT ITI

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT). The Council prescribes standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd