NCTE to shut down ‘poor performing’ BEd colleges, 1000 institutes under scrutiny

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will shut down non-performing institutes for teacher training, following in the footsteps of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Talking to indianexpress.com, NCTE chairperson Satbir Bedi said, “We are planning to launch a performance appraisal report system, which will inspect institutes on several aspects, including quality of teaching and placement. Those that are non-compliant and not performing adequately will face a penalty.” The report will be released annually.

Currently, 1,000 teaching institutes from across the country are under scrutiny. “We have not enlisted colleges based on a single complaint, but on regular non-compliance of rules and standards for teacher training. Many institutes fail to meet the minimum requirement and several seats go vacant, in addition to non-quality placement. Such institutes, which will anyway be rejected by students, face shutdown,” said Bedi.

While the NCTE claims that it receives over-enrolment up to 5 lakh every year for BEd courses, seats in many institutes still go vacant. “We have the capacity of training over 19 lakh students each year, however, only 3-3.5 lakh jobs are generated annually. Yet we always have an over-capacity of nearly 5 lakh extra students enrolling for BEd courses,” said Bedi.

Explaining the rationale behind vacant seats, Sanjay Awasthi, Member-Secretary, NCTE said, “Teaching institutes have been mushrooming since 2008, resulting in oversupply and hence vacant seats. Candidates often do not choose institutes with a reputation for low placement records. We will penalise poor performers and encourage quality institutes.”

A reason behind too many BEd applications and non-quality education is because of the matrimonial value associated with the course. “In my audits, I have observed that many applicants opt for BEd because girls get better matrimonial prospects after pursuing the degree. But one also has to be competent enough to teach,” said Bedi.

Meanwhile, the NCTE is also revising the BEd curriculum to include integrated BEd programmes including BSc-BEd, BCom-BEd among others to create specialised teachers. These courses will be available from next year.