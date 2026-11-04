CTET, STET eligibility rules set for major overhaul: NCTE forms panel for 4-year ITEP graduate

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has initiated the process of including graduates of the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in the eligibility criteria for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and State Teacher Eligibility Tests (STET). The council has constituted an expert committee to review the existing Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) guidelines and recommend amendments to accommodate ITEP graduates.

The move comes ahead of the first batch of ITEP students completing the programme in the 2027-28 academic session. Although the NCTE recognises ITEP as a teacher education qualification, the existing TET guidelines do not explicitly include it as an eligibility pathway.

In its notice, the NCTE said it was necessary to provide for ITEP as an eligibility pathway for appearing in TET examinations and to revise the existing guidelines accordingly. The committee has been asked to examine the current provisions and recommend changes to incorporate the programme into the eligibility framework.

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The committee will be chaired by Prof Chand Kiran Saluja, former head of the Central Institute of Education (CIE), University of Delhi. Other members include representatives from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Ministry of Education, NCTE and CBSE, including the director of CTET.

What will the committee examine?

The committee will primarily examine how ITEP graduates can be included among candidates eligible to appear for CTET and STET. It will review the existing eligibility criteria and recommend amendments to enable eligible graduates of the programme to take these examinations.

It will also examine the existing provisions governing CTET and STET, including the responsibilities of the respective authorities, and suggest changes wherever required to align them with ITEP.

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The proposed changes are significant because qualifying the relevant TET is an essential requirement for appointment to teaching posts covered under the applicable rules. CTET is conducted by the CBSE, while State Teacher Eligibility Tests are conducted by the respective state authorities.

However, the constitution of the committee does not mean that ITEP graduates are already eligible to appear for these examinations. Their eligibility will depend on the recommendations and subsequent amendments to the existing guidelines.

What is ITEP and why is it relevant for aspiring teachers?

Introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ITEP is a four-year integrated teacher education degree that students can pursue after Class 12. It combines disciplinary education with professional teacher training, instead of the conventional route of completing a bachelor’s degree followed by a two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme.

The programme is designed to prepare teachers for different stages of school education under the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 structure — foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary.

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According to the NCTE notice, 409 higher education institutions (HEIs) are currently recognised to offer ITEP, with a combined intake of 38,850 students across 777 units.

The NCTE has also constituted a separate committee, chaired by former NCVET chairperson Prof Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, to examine amendments to its 2014 regulations governing minimum qualifications for school teacher recruitment. This panel will prepare a draft amendment to include ITEP as a recognised qualification for recruitment.

Together, the two exercises aim to align teacher recruitment qualifications and TET eligibility rules with the new integrated programme before its first batch graduates.