Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
NCTE launches four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme

The ITEP, as notified in 2021, is a four-year dual-major holistic undergraduate degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd.

NCTE launches ITEPThe course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

The National Council for Teacher Education has launched the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The programme has been launched in 57 Teacher Education Institutions from the academic session 2023-24 across the country, said officials.

This course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure – foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary (5+3+3+4), they said.

“The programme is being offered in pilot mode initially in reputed central/state government universities/institutions. ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after Secondary, by choice,” a senior official said.

“This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing the course in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan,” the official said.

Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the NCET.

“ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others,” the official said.

“The course will contribute substantially to the revitalisation of the whole teacher education sector,” the official added.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 12:53 IST
