NCTE issues clarification on fake notice claiming 50% graduation marks mandatory for TGT appointments

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) took to X to warn candidates about a fake notice circulating on social media containing new eligibility criteria for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).
The fake notice claimed that from the date of its issuance, a valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification conducted by the appropriate government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE will be required for appointment as a TGT in all schools.
Additionally, candidates were also required to have at least 50% marks in graduation from a recognised university in the relevant subject or subject combination, as outlined in the fake notice.
🚨𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨
A fake notice is circulating on social media claiming that a valid TET & 50% graduation marks are mandatory for TGT appointments.
The National Council for Teacher Education has NEVER issued this notice. It is completely fake and misleading. https://t.co/D6CUSmpwbD
— National Council for Teacher Education (@NCTE_Official) October 14, 2026
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NCTE clarified that no such notice has been issued by the council and flagged it as “fake and misleading”. The council also urged candidates to rely only on official NCTE communications for information on TGT eligibility and other such recruitment requirements.