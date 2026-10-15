NCTE issues clarification on fake notice claiming 50% graduation marks mandatory for TGT appointments

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) took to X to warn candidates about a fake notice circulating on social media containing new eligibility criteria for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

The fake notice claimed that from the date of its issuance, a valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification conducted by the appropriate government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE will be required for appointment as a TGT in all schools.

Additionally, candidates were also required to have at least 50% marks in graduation from a recognised university in the relevant subject or subject combination, as outlined in the fake notice.