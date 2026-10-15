NCTE issues clarification on fake notice claiming 50% graduation marks mandatory for TGT appointments

The fake notice claimed that from the date of its issuance, a valid TET qualification conducted by the appropriate government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE will be required for appointment as a TGT in all schools.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 11:15 AM IST
NCTE fake notice clarificationNCTE urged candidates to only rely on official notice (Photo: AI Generated)
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The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) took to X to warn candidates about a fake notice circulating on social media containing new eligibility criteria for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

The fake notice claimed that from the date of its issuance, a valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification conducted by the appropriate government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE will be required for appointment as a TGT in all schools.

Additionally, candidates were also required to have at least 50% marks in graduation from a recognised university in the relevant subject or subject combination, as outlined in the fake notice.

Also Read | West Bengal asks authorities to prepare TET for 90,000 in-service teachers after SC order

NCTE clarified that no such notice has been issued by the council and flagged it as “fake and misleading”. The council also urged candidates to rely only on official NCTE communications for information on TGT eligibility and other such recruitment requirements.

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