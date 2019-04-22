NCT Delhi Common Compartment School Examination (CCSE) result 2019: Date and time

The Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT, Delhi will release the results of class 9, 11 compartment examinations on Friday, May 10, 2019. the candidates can check the results online through the official website.

Earlier, the results of class 9 examination was declared on April 10 and the students who could not clear the examination appeared for the compartmental examinations. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get qualify in the examination.

Common compartment school examination (CCSE) result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: in the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: results will appear on the screen

Step 5: download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, in the results of class 9 examination, the pass percentage has just improved by 0.4 percentage. However, the class 9 results, where the pass percentage was 80 per cent this year, saw an improvement of nine percentage points from last year.

As per the new government policy, children who fail in class 9 more than twice are asked to write class 10 exams through the national institute of open schooling. those who fail once are given a choice to either continue with the school system and repeat the class, or give exams under the patrachar mode so that they do not lose a year.

– With inputs from ENS