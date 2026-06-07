NCST invites applications for internships with Rs 15,000 stipend, last date June 18

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has commenced online registration for its internship programme. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Grievance Redressal and Management System (NCSTGRAMS) portal at ncstgrams.gov.in. Registrations for the internship programme is underway, and is set to conclude on June 18 at 5 pm.
Under the programme, around 10 students will be selected in each intake. They will be posted at Headquarters or Regional Offices depending on administrative needs and availability. Each intern will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 at the end of the one month period if they maintain at least 90 per cent attendance throughout their internship.
Candidates need to have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent score or equivalent in the preceding qualifying examination. Those who are in their second year of graduation, or have completed graduation are eligible to apply for the programme. Relaxation in the eligibility criteria can be provided by NCST in exceptional cases.
Step 1: Visit the NCSTGRAMS Portal at ncstgrams.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘NCST internship 2026’ application link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Register using the required details and complete the application form.
Step 4: Upload the required documents, including the Statement of Purpose (SOP) and No Objection Certificate (NOC), if applicable.
Step 5: Review all details carefully and submit the application form.
Step 6: Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
Candidates can visit ncstgrams.gov.in for more information about the NCST internship programme.
While filling the application form, applicants will be required to submit an SOP on the prescribed topic and an NOC if they are a part of any educational institute. The applications will be scrutinised on the basis of academic record, relevance of academic discipline, quality and authenticity of SOP. Selected participants will be then called for a personal or online interview. The final selection of candidates will be based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.