NCST invites applications for internships with Rs 15,000 stipend, last date June 18

Last date to apply for the NCST internship is June 18, 2026 (Representative Image/AI)

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has commenced online registration for its internship programme. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Grievance Redressal and Management System (NCSTGRAMS) portal at ncstgrams.gov.in. Registrations for the internship programme is underway, and is set to conclude on June 18 at 5 pm.

Under the programme, around 10 students will be selected in each intake. They will be posted at Headquarters or Regional Offices depending on administrative needs and availability. Each intern will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 at the end of the one month period if they maintain at least 90 per cent attendance throughout their internship.