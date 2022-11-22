scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

NCrF will boost per capita productivity, enhance economic convertibility of education: Education Minister

Union Minister for Education said, "National Credit Framework will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century."

Union Minister for Education, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, National Credit Framework, Dharmendra Pradhan on National Credit Framework, NCrF, NEP, National Education Policy, NEP 2020National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education- Dharmendra Pradhan (Image Credit: dpradhanbjp/ Twitter)

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan today at an event said that the National Credit Framework (NCrF) will boost per capita productivity.

He said, “it will provide us with an opportunity to recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills. It will create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century.”

Read |Centre releases draft policy: How the credit system will work in schools

Pradhan underlined that the National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving Gross Enrolment Ratio targets.

The union minister for education was participating in the stakeholders’ consultation on draft NCrF at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
Also Read |Draft framework looks beyond classroom, to let students earn credit for vocational studies, too: Union Education Minister

He said that NEP 2020 envisages universalisation of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

“In order to reap demographic dividend we have to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to all. This can only be achieved by recognizing, accounting and formalising all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories,” said Pradhan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 12:08:24 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: At press conference, Messi says he’s fine, gets ovation and applause

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement