NCPEDP launches three-year immersive fellowship for youngsters with disability

The NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability is open for youngsters with disability in the age bracket of 18-28 years. (Representational)

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation has launched a three-year immersive grassroots fellowship programme for youth with disabilities wanting to build a career in the development sector.

The NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability is open for youngsters with disability in the age bracket of 18-28 years. The fellows will receive a monthly stipend for up to Rs 25,000 to meet necessary needs during the fellowship programme.

Read | National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: Here’s all you need to know

The first cohort will have a total of 25 participants. The fellowship will commence on September 1, 2021. The applications are now open and the last date to apply is August 11, 2021. Candidates can apply online at ww.ncpedp.org

The fellows will work towards creating a repository of data-driven and evidence-based research and policy papers on various disability-related issues.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, said, “Given that we are in the midst of the pandemic, people living with disabilities have been the worst affected. There is a struggle for food, access to basic healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. The fellows will help document such stories of struggle and good practices from all over the country to help build back better”.

Neelima Karath, Lead for Persons with Disability at The Philanthropy added, “Their research and work will lead to new narratives emerging from the grassroots which would guide the future of policy, advocacy and implementation in the disability ecosystem.”