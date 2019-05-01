NCPCR to survey schools that got Niti Aayog funds to set up Atal Tinkering Labs

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been put in charge of carrying out a survey of the 2,200 schools that have been provided funding by Niti Aayog to set up the Atal Tinkering Labs to promote research in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) among school students.

NCPCR is expected to suggest ways to ensure that children from marginalised communities in the vicinity of every such school are given access to such labs. NITI Aayog signed a statement of intent towards this end with NCPCR on Tuesday.

According to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the child rights’ body will act as a monitoring agency for the implementation of the scheme starting with looking at the impact assessment of the labs in the 2,200 schools where it is currently operational.

“Since these labs have received direct funding from the Central government to advance innovation and creativity among children, we have to ensure that the resources reach all sections, especially children from marginalised communities from nearby settlements and schools. About 2,200 such labs are already running while another 6,000 will roll off soon,” said Kanoongo.