NCL shuts labs, asks students to vacate hostels in 48 hours; IITM restricts visitors till April 15

After Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), two more research institutes in the city have imposed restrictions on visitors with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) on Tuesday also asked its 200-odd researchers, project assistants and interns to vacate the hostel facility before March 19. The institute also imposed restrictions on visitors’ entry to the lab. “Research scholars and scientists must shut down their reactions and experiments by midnight of March 17,” stated the official notification.

The NCL administration asked those students, who were unable to travel to Covid-19-affected regions, to make their own arrangements for staying before midnight of March 19.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also issued a notification in this regard,which read: “In the wake of Covid-19, all visits to the institute will be restricted till April 15. Visits will be arranged after reviewing the situation.”

Officials at NCL confirmed that the lab was discouraging groups of persons from visiting the lab. “Our regular and official meetings or works will continue as usual, but we are discouraging groups from visiting us for the time being,” said NCL authorities.

Since March 14, IISER, Pune, had imposed similar ban on visitors to the campus. Students were advised against venturing outside the campus, unless there was some dire need.

