NCHM JEE 2023: Online registration begins, steps to register available here

NCHM JEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday began the online application process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023) examination. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the form at the official website— nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The last date to fill the registration form is April 27 till 5 pm while the fee transaction can be done till 11:50 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 in computer based mode.

NCHM JEE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application for NCHM JEE (2023) ‘ link given on the home page.

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Fill the necessary details and obtain your application number and password

Step 5: Sign in by filling in your application number and password.

Step 6: Complete the form by filling in the required documents and pay the examination fee

Step 7: Download the payment receipt for future references

Advertisement

General and OBC category students have to pay Rs 1,000 as examination fee while for General EWS students are required to pay Rs 700. Students belonging to SC, ST, PwD and third gender category will have to pay Rs 450.

NCHM JEE is conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).