NCHMCT JEE 2021: NTA released final answer key, know how to raise objections

NCHMCT JEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the question paper and responses marked by the students have also been provided. Candidates will be provided to challenge any answer they seem unsatisfied with.

The result of NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be determined based on the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download the answer key from nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In the scorecard, the raw marks and all India merit secured by the candidate shall be mentioned. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

How to download NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Display question paper and answer key challenge NCHM JEE 2021’link

Step 3: Two login options will appear, choose the suitable one

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials and the answer key will appear

NTA will now hand over the NCHM JEE score 2021 NCHMCT. From there on, NCHMCT will be counselling for the admission of eligible candidates into BSc (HHA) courses.

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key or NCHMCT JEE 2021 response sheet, can do so from the login. While doing so, candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 per challenge. This fee shall be refunded if the objection / challenge is found valid. The valid objections shall be considered and based on it the final answer key will be prepared.