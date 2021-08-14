NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key to be released today; result expected soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the question paper and responses marked by the students will also be provided. Candidates will be provided to challenge any answer they seem unsatisfied with.

It is expected that NTA will announce NCHMCT JEE 2021 result in a few days, between August 19-25, 2021. Until it is released, candidates can use the answer key to evaluate performance in the exam.

NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key – How to download

To download the answer key or the question paper of NCHMCT JEE, the candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the button for the answer key download.

Step 4: On the login page, enter application number and date of birth

Step 5: Candidates can download the answer key and question paper for the exam.

From the NCHMCT JEE 2021 official answer key and question paper candidates can predict raw marks in the exam. To do so, candidates first need to download the answer key and then match the answers from it. For every answer that matches, candidates need to add 4 marks. However, if an answer given in the answer key is not the same as that marked in the exam then candidates need to deduct 1 mark.

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key or NCHMCT JEE 2021 response sheet, can do so from the login. While doing so, candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 per challenge. This fee shall be refunded if the objection / challenge is found valid. The valid objections shall be considered and based on it the final answer key will be prepared.

If in case, during the objection evaluation it is found that more than one answer option is correct or there is a change in the key then only those candidates who attempted it correctly as per the revised answer key(s) will be awarded marks. However, if a question is dropped due to technical error then full marks shall be awarded to all the candidates who attempted the questions.

The result of NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be determined based on the final answer key. It will be announced as a scorecard, which candidates will be able to download from nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In the scorecard, the raw marks and all India merit secured by the candidate shall be mentioned. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

After the declaration of the result, NTA will hand over the NCHM JEE score 2021 NCHMCT. From there on, NCHMCT will be counselling for admission of eligible candidates into B.Sc (HHA) courses.