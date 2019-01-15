NCHMCT JEE 2019: Application released; check eligibility, exam dates, syllabus, fees

NCHMCT JEE 2019: The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). National Testing Agency will conduct the exam on April 27. The official notification is available at ntanchm.nic.in.

NCHMCT JEE 2019 is held for admission in Bachelor of Science program in hospitality and hotel administration offered at 21 central institutes of hotel management, 21 state governments run Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), one PSU-IHM and 20 private institutes of hotel management.

Eligibility: The candidate has to pass class 12 or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects. In case students are appearing for the board exams this year, they have to submit a provisional certificate.

Age limit: The candidate should not over 22 years as on July 1. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

NCHMCT JEE 2019: Important dates

Application submission: January 15 to March 15

Dates for the uploading of scanned images of candidate’s

photograph and signature: Till March 16

Dates for the successful final transaction of fee: Through online medium till March 16

NCHMCT JEE 2019: Fees

General category: Rs 800

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 400

Transgender: Rs 400

Admit card release: April 3

Ecam date: April 27, 2019 (Saturday) from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Answer keys release: Not decided yet

Declaration of result: May 15

To apply online, the candidates’ need to have the following documents:

— Scanned clear passport photograph in JPG/JPEG format (size between 10 kb–200 kb)

— Scanned clear signature in JPG/JPEG format valid e-mail Id as all communication will be made on this e-mail Id

— A valid mobile number as all information via SMS will be sent to this number

— A valid debit/credit card or net banking account if you want to pay online

Exam pattern: A total of 200 questions will be asked Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude (30), Reasoning and Logical Deduction (30), General Knowledge & Current Affair (30), English Language (30) and Aptitude for Service Sector (50). The exam duration will be three-hour and question paper will be in English and Hindi.