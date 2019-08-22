NCHM JEE admission test 2020 to be held on April 25, check schedule

NCHM JEE admission test 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the dates for the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test 2020. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25.

The registration process will be commenced from January 1. The admit card will be available to download on April 1. The candidagtes can get their results on May 10, 2020.

NCHM JEE admission test 2020: Check schedule

Dates for registrations: January 1 to February 29

Dates of examinations: April 25

Downloading of Admit Cards: April 1

Declaration of results: May 10, 2020.

NCHM JEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanchm.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’

Step 4: USe registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

NCHM JEE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 800 for reserved category candidates and transgenders it is Rs 400.

The examination will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration(B.Sc.HHA) across the Country.

Based on score secured in the exam candidates will be eligible for admission to 63 top ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) in India.