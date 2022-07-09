NCHM JEE 2022 results declared; how to download scorecard

July 9, 2022 12:46:15 pm
NCHM JEE 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022 on July 7. The exam was conducted on June 18. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in
NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates on June 29. Candidates can login to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective score card.
NCHM JEE 2022 result: How to check scores
Step 1: Visit the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter required information
Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card
“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by NCHMCT at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the official document reads.
Candidates should note that the validity of the NCHM JEE result is specific to the current admission year i.e. 2022-23 and cannot be carried forwarded for the next session.
