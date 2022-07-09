scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

NCHM JEE 2022 results declared; how to download scorecard

NCHM JEE 2022 results: The exam was conducted on June 18. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 9, 2022 12:46:15 pm
nchm jee 2022 resultCandidates can check the NCHM JEE previous year’s closing rank for B.Sc in Hotel Management program for the top IHMs. (Representative image)

NCHM JEE 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022 on July 7. The exam was conducted on June 18. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Read |NCHM JEE 2022: Check previous years’ cutoff at IHMs

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates on June 29. Candidates can login to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective score card.

NCHM JEE 2022 result: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required information

Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by NCHMCT at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the official document reads. 

Candidates should note that the validity of the NCHM JEE result is specific to the current admission year i.e. 2022-23 and cannot be carried forwarded for the next session.

 

