NCHM JEE 2022: NTA issues answer key; check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for NCHM JEE 2022 on its official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the question paper and responses marked by the students have also been provided.

Now, candidates have the opportunity to challenge any answer they seem unsatisfied with, and a decision regarding that will be taken by the authorities after July 1.

The result of NCHMCT JEE 2022 will be determined based on the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download the answer key from nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In the scorecard, the raw marks and all India merit secured by the candidate will be mentioned. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

How to download NCHMCT JEE 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that says “Display question paper and answer key challenge NCHM JEE 2022.”

Step 3: Choose the appropriate login option from the two options that appear.

Step 4: The solution key will show once you have entered the necessary information.

On June 18, 2022, the NTA held the NCHM JEE 2022 entrance exam for enrollment in the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme provided by various affiliated institutes. A computer-based test (CBT) format was used for the Hotel Management entrance examination.

Aspirants can compute their scores and estimate their likely NCHM JEE score by using the answer keys. Candidates have until July 1 to contest any errors in the NCHM JEE 2022 provisional answer key. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge must be paid online in order to submit objections. The NTA will release the NCHM JEE final answer key and announce the results after taking the objections into account.

Candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to nchm@nta.ac.in in case of any problems related to NCHM JEE 2022.