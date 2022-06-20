NCHM JEE 2022: Check previous year’s cutoff

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NCHM JEE on June 18, 2022 and results will soon be announced on the official website at ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by entering their application number, and date of birth.

Recommended:: [Check your admission chances in IHMs, Government & Private Colleges based on your NCHM JEE rank] Use – NCHM JEE College Predictor



Candidates should note that the validity of the NCHM JEE result is specific to the current admission year i.e. 2022-23 and cannot be carried forwarded for the next session.



NCHM JEE cut off 2022



NCHM JEE cutoff is the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score to become eligible to apply for admission to colleges. The cutoff is determined after considering various factors such as the difficulty level of the entrance exam, number of candidates appeared in the exam, total number of seats, and other factors.



NCHM JEE previous year cutoff for top IHMs

Candidates can check the NCHM JEE previous year’s closing rank for BSc in Hotel Management programme for the top Institute of Hotel Management (IHMs) from the table provided below.

Institute Closing rank (open category) IHM Bengaluru 1269 IHM Bhopal 7103 IHM Bhubaneswar 12146 AIHM Chandigarh 1908 IHM Chennai 4249



There are 27 state government institutes of Hotel Management, one public sector undertaking, 21 central institutes of Hotel Management, 29 private institutes of Hotel Management that are affiliated to NCHMCT. Admission is done on the basis of rank secured by the candidate in the exam.