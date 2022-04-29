scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
NCHM JEE 2022 application deadline extended; check revised date here

The submission of online application forms to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 will conclude on May 16, 2022, at 5 pm. Visit the official website of NCHM JEE — nchmjee.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
April 29, 2022 3:40:39 pm
The NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted by NTA on June 18, 2022. (File)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for the submission of online applications for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply can visit the official website — nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The submission of online application forms to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 will conclude on May 16, 2022, at 5 pm. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form was May 3.

NCHM JEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHM JEE — nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents as mentioned. 

Step 5: Pay the NCHM JEE 2022 application fee

Step 6: Submit and take a printout for the future. 

The NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted by NTA on June 18, 2022. It will be a computer-based test for students seeking admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2022-23. 

