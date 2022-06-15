NCHM JEE 2022 Admit card released; Here’s how to download

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today June 14, 2022. The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 have been issued at their official website– nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their NCHM JEE 2022 admit card using their application number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 18.

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Using the link, visit the official website of NCHM JEE– nchm jee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022” link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references.

The candidates must be able to produce their admit card on the day of the exam, in order to be granted entry. Additionally, candidates are advised to carry photo identity proof to ease the identification process.

Candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to nchm@nta.ac.in if they have any problems downloading the NCHM JEE admission card or if there are any discrepancies in the information on the admit card.





