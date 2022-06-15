scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit card released; Here’s how to download

Candidates can download their NCHM JEE 2022 admit card using their application number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 18.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 11:39:53 am
The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 have been issued at their official website-- nchm jee.nta.nic.in. (Representative image)

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA)  has released the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today June 14, 2022.  The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 have been issued at their official website– nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Read |JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip released: How to download

Candidates can download their NCHM JEE 2022 admit card using their application number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 18.

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Using the link, visit the official website of NCHM JEE– nchm jee.nta.nic.in.

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Open homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022” link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references.

The candidates must be able to produce their admit card on the day of the exam, in order to be granted entry. Additionally, candidates are advised to carry photo identity proof to ease the identification process. 

Candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to nchm@nta.ac.in if they have any problems downloading the NCHM JEE admission card or if there are any discrepancies in the information on the admit card.



📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement