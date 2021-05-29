scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
NCHM JEE 2021 registration deadline extended

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12 but was deferred due to the rising COVID-19 cases. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 29, 2021 11:10:02 am
NCHM JEE 2021, nchmjee.nta.nic.in, NCHM JEE 2021, college admissions, college admission, education news, nta. nta neet, nta.ac.in,NCHM JEE 2021: Apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 till June 20, 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12 but was deferred due to the rising COVID-19 cases. 

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam”, reads the official notification. 

As per the notification, the last date for payment of online exam fee is June 20, 11:59 pm. The correction window will be open from June 21 to June 30. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. 

The entrance examination is for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel  Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT). The NCHMCT JEE 2021 syllabus is already available at the official NTA-NCHM JEE website at i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in. It includes the topics of Numerical Ability & Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning & Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector. There will be a total of 200 questions 

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021.” reads an earlier announcement by NTA on exam postponement. 

 

