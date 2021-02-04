NCHM JEE 2021 applications begin: From exam pattern to eligibility, here’s all you need to know

NCHM JEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. NCHM JEE 2021 will be held on June 12 from 9 am to noon. Those who clear the entrance will be eligible for admission to BSc hospitality and hotel administration courses at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).

The application process is open and will close on May 10, 5 pm. Candidates can, however, pay the fee till May 10, 11:50 pm. Interested can apply at the official website – nta.ac.in or nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply within the given time frame. The NCHM JEE score is accepted by all the participating Institutes for admission to the B.Sc (HHA) courses offered by their respective institutions.

NCHM JEE 2021: Exam pattern

NCHMJEE is a multiple choice question paper with a total of 200 questions. Each question carries four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. It is a computer-based exam. Students will have three hours to complete the exam.

NCHM JEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the application form tab

Step 3: Click on the new registration

Step 4: Fill in details, register and verify

Step 5: Fill form, attach documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

NCHM JEE 2021: Fee

Education: Applicant should have passed class 12 or equivalent with English as one of the subjects. In case class 12 results are not out, the admission will be canceled if a student is unable to provide results by September 30.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 25 years, however, for reserved category candidates, the govt rules apply.

