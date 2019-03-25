NCHM JEE 2019: Last date to apply today, check all you need to know

NCHM JEE 2019: The application process to apply for the entrance exam to get admission to hotel management courses – National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019 – is ending today, March 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ntanchm.nic.in.

The application process was earlier to end on March 15 but was later extended to conclude on March 25, 2019. After the deadline, no application forms will be accepted and candidates, subsequently, will not be eligible to appear for the entrance exam for admission to 2019-20 session.

This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exam. The NTA will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (NCHM JEE-2019) in CBT mode for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration(B.Sc.HHA) across the Country.

NCHM JEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanchm.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’

Step 4: USe registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

NCHM JEE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 800 for reserved category candidates and transgenders it is Rs 400.

The exam will be conducted on April 27, 2019. Based on score secured in the exam candidates will be eligible for admission to 63 top ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) in India.