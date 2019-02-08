NCHM JEE 2019: How to crack Hotel Management entrance exam

NCHM JEE 2019: National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (NCHM JEE 2019) will be held by NTA on April 27, 2019, in computer-based test mode. The exam will comprise of multiple choice questions in English and Hindi languages. There will be 200 questions of 4 marks each for the correct answer, and 1 mark negative marking for the wrong answer.

NCHM JEE 2019 will have 30 questions in Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, 30 questions in Reasoning and Logical Deduction, 30 questions in General Knowledge and Current Affairs, 60 questions in English Language, and 50 questions in Aptitude for Service Sector.

Students of 10+2 with English as a subject, not more than 25 years old (or 28 in case of SC/ST) can apply online for NCHMCT JEE 2019 until March 15, 2019. The fee for general / OBC candidates is Rs 800, for SC / ST / PWD / Transgender candidates it is Rs 400.

Must-Dos for NCHM JEE 2019 preparation

First of all, solve one past year paper to get an idea of the standard of the syllabus. Based on your stream (science/commerce/arts), allocate more or less time to numerical ability section. Students of science or commerce streams may not require as much time in numerical ability section as others. After studying the basics of every topic, attempt at least past 5-year papers. Maintain a healthy confidence level on the day of the exam.

NCHM JEE 2019: Preparation tips for Numerical ability and analytical aptitude

Students usually find this to be the toughest section. Study from a class 10 standard book thoroughly. Scoring high in this section is a matter of speed and accuracy, which should be the key focus during preparations as well. Cut down on silly calculation mistakes. Remember formulae, concepts of topics such as profit and loss, percentages, ratio and proportion, geometry, graphs and charts, time-speed-distance, simple and compound interest, averages, number system.

NCHM JEE 2019: Preparation tips for Reasoning and Logical deduction

Your observation power and understanding of complex sentences should be good. Solve problems on relations, statements-assumptions, complete the series.

NCHM JEE 2019: Preparation tips for General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Most questions are on facts related to the hotel industry. In addition, there can be questions about events going on in the country and world. Read newspaper daily. Be aware of hotels and owners, brands and owners, and related events.

NCHM JEE 2019: Preparation tips for Aptitude for Service Sector

There is no specific syllabus for this section. It is to test what factors you consider in decision making. In these questions, select the answer that seems morally correct to you.

NCHM JEE 2019: Preparation tips for the English language

Practice problems on reading comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, word spellings, fill in the blanks. Refer any standard book that has MCQs on vocabulary.

Until last year, NCHM JEE was conducted by National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and was thus also known as NCHMCT JEE. Now, NTA or National Testing Agency is conducting the exam. Official website of the exam is ntanchm.nic.in.

The exam is a gateway for admission to B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA) in Central Government Institute of Hotel Management, PSU Institute of Hotel Management, State Government Institute of Hotel Management, Private Institute of Hotel Management. For the 3 hour exam scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, candidates must carry officially issued admit card.