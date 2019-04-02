NCHM JEE 2019 admit card release date and time

NCHM JEE 2019 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2019) on April 3. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, ntanchm.nic.in.

The entrance exam for admission to the BSc course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA) across the country will be conducted on April 27, 2019 (Saturday). It will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

According to an official notification released by the NTA, the admit card for the same will be displayed on the official website from April 3, 2019 (Wednesday) onwards and the result is likely to be declared on May 15, 2019.

NCHM JEE 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanch.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NCHM admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

According to the official notification, candidates shall report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the test. Candidates shall not be permitted to enter the hall/ room after 9 am. No candidates will be allowed entry in the exam hall without a valid admit card either.