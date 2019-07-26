NCERT’s new course for academicians to make books, school education gender-neutral

With the aim to eliminate gender stereotyping from the school text-books, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is planning to launch an online course to sensitise the academicians about the gender issues in education. The course will also deal with the problem of the portrayal of traditional gender roles in the school text-books.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a senior member from the NCERT said, “We conduct several audits of textbooks throughout the year to make them more integrated. A person should not be referred to a certain way or described or depicted in any certain way because of their gender. Patriarchy impacts us in ways we do not even realise. The course would train teachers to be sensitive to such issues.”

The official adds, “Everyone must be aware of nuances of gender-related issues and complexities. Trained academicians would ensure that gender stereotypes are not inherited to the next generation, however, the course is not just limited to teachers or academicians once released it would be available to all.”

The course will be available in this financial year. The curriculum will consist of online lectures, assignments, and activities. It is expected to be a 90-days. On successful completion, of course, the candidates will also get certified.

The NCERT also conducts a five-day training programme with 20 sessions to train academicians. The workshop curriculum includes three volumes – perspectives on gender and society, gender and schooling processes, gender and women’s empowerment – starting from the basic differences between sex and gender. The course is expected to be on similar lines, however, the exam curriculum is being finalised. The online course will provide flexibility to users in terms of when and where to take the exam, said the official.