NCERT, UNESCO launch e-Raksha competition for students, teachers, parents

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in partnership with the Cyber Peace Foundation and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has launched ‘e-raksha’ competitions. The aim of e-Raksha 2020 is to “provide a platform to netizens to share tips and strategies on how to be safe and responsible netizens and how to address fake news and misinformation especially with regard to COVID-19,” the NCERT said in an official notice.

The competition will be divided into three categories — category 1 will be for school students above the age of 10, category 2 for college students above the age of 17 and category 3 for parents, teachers and guardians. There are several competitions under e-Raksha from Artcade, Tech Avishakar to Word Hack and Screen Masters, besides CP Honours or recognition of exceptional service in the field of cybersecurity.

Under Artcade, students will have to send in drawings, paintings, comics, memes, stickers, and even comic strips depicting what online safety means to them. Students can choose topics related to bullying, vishing, malware etc. Under Tech Avishkar, participants can create software, hardware, or firmware on the theme ‘digital citizenship and online safety’. The innovation must address a problem faced in cyberspace, such as privacy issues, safety, trolling, online fraud, etc.

The Word Hack or writing competition will receive entries from school students on short stories and essays. For college students and parents, the competition will be on articles, blogs and research paper writing. The theme for this will also be ‘digital citizenship and online safety’.

In the screen masters’ programme, students and teachers will have to make documentaries and interview with a string message aligning with the theme. Concepts like privacy, trolling security tops will be accepted. The project can be either in Hindi or in English.

For the Cyber Peace Honours award, people across categories who think they have put efforts to promote online safety can register themselves and winners will be conferred with prizes.

The registration process will begin soon at eraksha.net. Winners will be selected in each category for all the competitions. A participation certificate will be given to all, appreciation certificates for those shortlisted and trophies to the winners.

