NCERT to develop ‘joyful’ academic calendar for CBSE classes 1 to 12

The alternative academic calendar is being developed to attain learning outcomes in a joyful manner. File Photo The alternative academic calendar is being developed to attain learning outcomes in a joyful manner. File Photo

Taking note of the suspension of classes due to lockdown, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to develop an alternative academic calendar for classes 1 to 12. The chairman in her communique to the principal stated that the calendar is being developed to attain learning outcomes in a joyful manner. “This calendar also suggests ways and means to use technology to aid and facilitate this process of learning,” the chairman mentioned.

READ | CBSE releases curriculum for Class 10, 12

The curriculum will be released soon, and will be shared with the principals. The chairman has emphasised new trends of e-learning, saying, “It’s also the time to embrace technology – whether it is Internet based or not. Group video calls, conference calls, simple voice calls can help in effectively communicating with each other.”

VIDEO | Coronavirus update April 4: 42% cases in India between age 21-40

“Online classes synced with the normal/routine timetable that you followed while in school, without adequate planning and preparation from teachers, parents and students, may give more stress without any positive outcomes,” the chairman commented in her letter to principals.

READ | CBSE not to conduct some board exams disrupted by Covid-19

The schools are being advised to follow digital learning platforms provided by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). “Aside from the NCERT calendar, during these difficult times, teaching and learning can also continue with the help of comprehensive digital learning platforms focused on providing curriculum linked and curated content,” the chairman has pointed out.

ALSO READ | CBSE to promote students from classes 1 to 8

Meanwhile, the board has advised parents to make children aware about the misuse of online learning and content. “We would like to caution at this stage that while technology will be required to be used by the child for learning, at the same time, sensitise parents about the misuse/ misinterpretation of information in certain sites that can induce possible distress in children because of exposure to age inappropriate content,” CBSE chairman said.

The chairman has also advised parents to involve children in household work. “The running of a kitchen is an immense learning resource,” she remarked. “Various places in our homes, especially the kitchens, remain the most underrated and underused place for a child’s cognitive, affective and psychomotor development. The kitchen is perhaps the best lab one has at home,” noted Karwal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd